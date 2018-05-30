Bengaluru boy is all-India fourth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shashank Gangavatiker, a student of Army Public School, Kamaraj Road, Bengaluru, is the topper from Karnataka, scoring 496/500 (99.2 percent) in Class 10, Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, 2018, the results of which were announced on Tuesday afternoon. He has secured all India fourth rank, which he shares with some other students.

Chaitra G F, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (DRDO) located at CV Raman Nagar in the city has secured 494/500 (99 percent) and is at second rank from the state. Several students from Bengaluru schools have scored 98% and above.

This year, total 16.24 lakh students appeared for the exams, of which 14.08 lakh managed to clear the same across India. The examination was conducted between 5 March and 4 April 2018 across the nation.