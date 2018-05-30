Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro strike: HC asks union to adhere to labour panel’s ruling

With both the management and the Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union (BMREU)  submitting affidavits at the High Court on Tuesday during a hearing, the Court has asked them to adhere to the ruling.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With both the management and the Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union (BMREU)  submitting affidavits at the High Court on Tuesday during a hearing, the Court has asked them to adhere to the ruling that will be given by the Labour Commission during the conciliation meeting to be held by it on Wednesday between the two parties. A report on the compliance needs to be submitted to the High Court again on June 4, the court ordered.

The conciliation meeting is slated to take place at the Commission’s office at Gorguntapalya from 11.30 am.  

Speaking to TNIE, Suryanarayana Murthy, Vice president of the Union said, “We are keen on going ahead with the strike since none of our demands have been met by the management. Since the High Court hearing is also scheduled on June 4 morning, we need to wait till the proceedings are over. Our plan is to continue with our strike from the third shift of BMRCL from June 4 since we need time to communicate our decision to all the staff.” The third shift for the Operations team at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation starts at 9.30 pm. The Union had earlier given a strike call from June 4 morning.

The Union leader said alleged that the three-member committee of BMRCL, currently holding talks with the Union, did not have any decision-making powers.

