New lease of life for 35 trees translocated to JP Nagar 

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing cheer to the joint tree translocation programme of BBMP and BMRCL, 35 trees that were translocated from Bannerghatta Main Road have survived and sprung back to life at Sri Satya Ganapathi Temple grounds in JP Nagar. This is part of the three translocation projects (comprising 187 trees) that were taken up recently in Jayanagar and JP Nagar to pave way for green construction of the RV Road-Bommasandra Metro line.

The work was taken up by BMRCL contractors who transplanted 37 trees that were located on the median near Jedimara signal, JP Nagar 3rd Phase. The trees that were identified and selected for transplantation included — Pongam, Copper pod, Rain tree, local Badam, Peepul, Mahogany and a host of other species. The transplantation project — a laborious process, involved pruning, wrapping, chemical treatment, root trenching, etc. Most of the trees selected were around 10-15 years healthy trees and after transplantation, were nurtured and cared by temple authorities.

High Court-appointed tree committee member and urban conservationist Vijay Nishanth, who persuaded the BBMP to go in for translocation on this road says, “They had been marked for felling by Metro authorities. However, on our request — the BBMP forest officials advised Metro to transplant 37 trees. Two trees did not make it back for various reasons. However, 35 trees have sprung back to life. This is indeed good news as it will motivate Metro officials as well as citizens to save as many trees as possible.”

Herculean effort.

Speaking to TNIE, Chola Raj, Deputy Conservator Of Forests, in BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “More than 60 per cent of the transplanted trees have survived. Even the ones transplanted to Lakshman Rao Park are doing well. However, many trees falling between Jayanagar and Silk Board could not be translocated as they were not fit.”

Meanwhile, calling for alignment re-design or adjustment to save the city’s vanishing tree cover, Nishanth added, “Nobody will agitate or protest on this. If BMRCL goes green, as they claim to be, many trees on

various proposed Metro lines can be saved. We have lost massive tree cover on Mysuru Road and Kanakapura Road.”

‘No Metro station green’

Activists say green stretches can now be developed on completed Purple and Green Metro lines by going in for compensatory plantation. Suresh, a frequent traveller on Nayandahalli line, complains about the lack of tree cover, lack of shade and increasing pockets of heat islands on Mysuru Road.

He says, “It is impossible to stand at the bus stand as it is so hot and dusty.” Nishanth adds, “BMRCL can afford to go in for compensatory plantation with medium and small trees on medians below Metro lines on Mysuru Road, Vijaynagar, MG Road and so many other empty and barren spaces that are staring

at us. No Metro station is green — it is stark and artificially done up.”