Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore: Work on Metro Phase-II depots likely to begin

Kothanur depot will be stabling and maintaining trains that will run on the R V Road-Bommasandra Line (Reach-5) while Hebbagodi depot will cater to the Gottigere to Nagavara Line (Reach-6).

Published: 02nd November 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Metro Rail (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, work related to two depots in Phase-II of Namma Metro can commence. While civil works pertaining to Metro lines had commenced along all routes, land acquisition issues ensured that work in all the six depots planned for the 72.1-km network remained a non-starter.

At a high-level meet held at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, the Commerce and Industries department, the parent body of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) assured top Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials that the compensation amount pertaining to problematic patches of land at Kothanur and Hebbagoddi depots will be finalised in a fortnight.

Kothanur depot will be stabling and maintaining trains that will run on the R V Road-Bommasandra Line (Reach-5) while Hebbagodi depot will cater to the Gottigere to Nagavara Line (Reach-6).
M S Channappa Goudar, General Manager, Land Acquisition Cell, BMRCL told The New Indian Express, “Work relating to tendering of these two depots can begin as the KIADB has assured us that the award will be announced in a fortnight. While some civil works have begun on both the lines, it is vital the depot is also in place when the line is ready.”

Large parcels of land out of 30 acres required to put in place the Kothanur depot are stuck in High Court as there is a tussle between government and the private parties over ownership of land. “However, since we require the land for infrastructure work, we will deposit the compensation amount that needs to be paid in the HC and take over the land to carry out works,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore metro Namma Metro

Comments(5)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Govindaraj
    Where is the depot coming on kanakapura road near nice road whether the land acquired and sy no any details
    8 days ago reply

  • Bala
    I think you got it wrong... Kothanur will be for the Nagawara line and Hebbagodi for the Bommasandra line. Pls correct it
    28 days ago reply

  • Shashi
    Does any one know what specific area within Kothnur this Depot will come up?
    28 days ago reply

  • Harish
    Correct It. Kothanur Depot for Gottigere to Nagavara Line (Reach-6) and Hebbagodi Depot for R V Road-Bommasandra Line (Reach-5).
    28 days ago reply

  • soma
    Hebbagodi depot is for RV road bommasandra and kothnur is for gottigere - nagawara line. Please correct
    28 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp