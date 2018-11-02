Bangalore: Work on Metro Phase-II depots likely to begin

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, work related to two depots in Phase-II of Namma Metro can commence. While civil works pertaining to Metro lines had commenced along all routes, land acquisition issues ensured that work in all the six depots planned for the 72.1-km network remained a non-starter.

At a high-level meet held at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, the Commerce and Industries department, the parent body of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) assured top Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials that the compensation amount pertaining to problematic patches of land at Kothanur and Hebbagoddi depots will be finalised in a fortnight.

Kothanur depot will be stabling and maintaining trains that will run on the R V Road-Bommasandra Line (Reach-5) while Hebbagodi depot will cater to the Gottigere to Nagavara Line (Reach-6).

M S Channappa Goudar, General Manager, Land Acquisition Cell, BMRCL told The New Indian Express, “Work relating to tendering of these two depots can begin as the KIADB has assured us that the award will be announced in a fortnight. While some civil works have begun on both the lines, it is vital the depot is also in place when the line is ready.”

Large parcels of land out of 30 acres required to put in place the Kothanur depot are stuck in High Court as there is a tussle between government and the private parties over ownership of land. “However, since we require the land for infrastructure work, we will deposit the compensation amount that needs to be paid in the HC and take over the land to carry out works,” he said.