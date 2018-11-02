Family seeks replacement of KC Reddy’s plastic statue

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The family of Kyasamballi Chengalaraya Reddy, Mysuru state's first chief minister after Independence, is badly let down with the way his statue has been installed by the government at the Vidhana Soudha premises. A statue of K C Reddy made of plastic composite was unveiled by the Siddaramaiah government in March — much before his birth anniversary in May — citing the upcoming election code of conduct. Though the government promised a bronze statue at the time, nothing has been done to replace it so far, says the late leader's family.

K C Reddy’s statue at Vidhana

Soudha in Bengaluru

| Nagaraja Gadekal

K C Reddy’s daughter-in-law Kavitha Reddy told The New Indian Express that the family wanted her father-in-law’s statue to be unveiled in May 2018, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, but due to the election code of conduct kicking in soon, the government had less time to make a new bronze statue.

“Ministers and others assured us that it will be replaced with a bronze statue, and went ahead with inaugurating one made of plastic composite.

Over seven months have passed since then, but nothing has changed. I am running from pillar to post, and have met officials from PWD and other departments, and even the then Chief Secretary Rathna Prabha. I also met a couple of ministers, but all in vain,” she said.

The statue does not even resemble K C Reddy, Kavitha points out. “He used to wear Gandhi topi, but the statue has a turban. We requested them to change it. A few more minor changes are required,” said Kavitha, adding that it had taken the family several years to even get the government to install K C Reddy’s statue.

“In November 2017, during the Assembly session at Belagavi, the family members and K C Reddy’s followers staged a dharna. In fact, some of us even observed a hunger strike for two days,” she said.

The then CM Siddaramiah assured them about installing the statue, following which the Cabinet approved it and the Finance department sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the purpose.

K C Reddy was the first chief minister (1947-1952) of the then Mysuru State and played a major role in making the blueprints of the Vidhana Soudha. It was he who invited then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to lay the foundation stone for the Vidhana Soudha.

Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar said he was not aware of this. “I will check with the department concerned and take it up,” he said.