Diwali: Karnataka government to decide on timings for crackers today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Supreme Court’s clarification that individual states were allowed to fix their own timings for the bursting of crackers on Deepavali, the state government is expected to announce the timings for the same on Saturday. The announcement will be made by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) at a press conference, a senior official said.

The Supreme Court’s earlier judgement in which it had restricted the use of crackers between 8 PM and 10 PM, had received mixed reviews from residents. While many welcomed the restrictions, others argued that it was too late for children to celebrate the festival. The clarification to change the timings came as a relief to many.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Government has decided on a morning slot from 6 am to 7 am and an evening slot from 7 pm to 8 pm.