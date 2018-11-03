Home Cities Bengaluru

Diwali: Karnataka government to decide on timings for crackers today

The Supreme Court’s earlier judgement in which it had restricted the use of crackers between 8 PM and 10 PM, had received mixed reviews from residents.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Supreme Court’s clarification that individual states were allowed to fix their own timings for the bursting of crackers on Deepavali, the state government is expected to announce the timings for the same on Saturday. The announcement will be made by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) at a press conference, a senior official said.

The Supreme Court’s earlier judgement in which it had restricted the use of crackers between 8 PM and 10 PM, had received mixed reviews from residents. While many welcomed the restrictions, others argued that it was too late for children to celebrate the festival. The clarification to change the timings came as a relief to many.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Government has decided on a morning slot from 6 am to 7 am and an evening slot from 7 pm to 8 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Diwali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp