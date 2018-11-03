Special train to Belagavi for Deepavali

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the extra rush of passengers expected for Deepavali, a Tatkal Express Special train will be run from Yesvantpur to Belagavi on November 6. The train will run in the return direction on November 11.

According to an official release, the Yesvantpur - Belagavi Tatkal Express Special train (Train No. 06581) will depart from Yesvantpur at 11.45 pm and reach Belagavi at 11.05 am the following day.

In the return direction, the Belagavi-Yesvantpur Tatkal Express Special (Train no. 06582) departs from Belagavi at 5.20 pm on November 11 and reaches Yesvantpur at 5 am the next day.

The specials will stop at Tumakuru, Arisikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwar, Londa and Khanapur in both directions.