Exploring the diversity and depth of Indian music

Aruna Chandaraju

BENGALURU: Ever since I heard about the new music museum in Bengaluru, I wondered why it was being called Indian Music Experience (IME)… Why the term ‘experience’ and not ‘museum’?

After visiting it last week, I understood why. The IME is the first and only interactive music museum in India.

Fittingly, IME has been invited to join the prestigious Grammy Museum Affiliate Program, a network of music museums and universities around the world which have collaborative programmes.The museum is an initiative of the Indian Music Experience Trust, and the brainchild of founder MR Jaishankar, chairman and MD of the Brigade Group. An art-lover, he was particularly inspired by the Experience Music Project he saw in Seattle, USA. Jaishankar says: “I dreamt of having something like that in India. I particularly wished that children be acquainted with our musical heritage.”

Jaishankar invited distinguished specialists from India and abroad as consultants and advisors. Two respected musicians were made experts.Manasi Prasad was appointed Project Director and renowned vainika Dr Suma Sudhindra, as Director, Outreach.Music from all genres – folk and classical (both Hindustani and Carnatic), film and rock, find representation here and with their regional variations. IME has several components. The Sound Garden has 10 installations or music sculptures from which visitors can make music.As Manasi puts it, “This part of IME explores music as sound, while the galleries showcase music as art”.

Inside, one can begin exploring the nine galleries. Contemporary Expressions tells you of the current rock, pop and fusion scene in India and how these draw from folk and classical music. Living Traditions showcases the glory and grandeur of Carnatic and Hindustani classical music, famed exponents, the bhakti movement, etc. You can savour the music through user-friendly touch-screens.

Crisp write-ups provide information about music-history at every point. Computer-based interactive installations allow one to experience music-making. In a recording studio, you can record your song with tunes and words provided (karaoke-like), sign your name on the album cover, and presto you are a performer with a record of your own, received online. Songs of the People is all about folk/or Jaanapada music. The Instruments Gallery displays 108 musical instruments used in Indian music—stringed, percussion, and wind. Reaching Out traces the history of recording. Stories through Songs focuses on film music. There is a Songs of Struggle gallery too. Melting Pot is a narrative of the influence of Western music on Indian music and vice-versa. Hall of Fame showcases encased displays of Bismillah Khan’s shehnai, M.S. Subbulakshmi’s tambura, etc.

The Learning Centre provides music education to over 100 students. A comprehensive and insightful look at Indian music, IME is a must-go destination for music-lovers.Indian Music Experience, Brigade Millennium, JP Nagar 7th Phase, Bengaluru. Open 10 am to 6 pm Mondays closed. Entry fee: `250. Website: www.indianmusicexperience.org