Home Cities Bengaluru

Kishore Kumar taught me about life, says bank clerk

Sadanand Kurdikeri, a bank clerk in JP Nagar, is perhaps the biggest fan of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Published: 04th November 2018 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sadanand Kurdikeri (right, in blue) performing at Kidwai Hospital

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sadanand Kurdikeri, a bank clerk in JP Nagar, is perhaps the biggest fan of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. He says Kumar’s songs taught him about life, motivating him to overcome his problems.Twenty years ago, Sadanand lost his father to cancer. He was also taking care of his bed-ridden mother, mentally challenged brother and sister-in-law who lost her son. He says, “I felt helpless. That's when I remembered a song by Kishore Kumar that talks about facing the challenges in life.” He realised his problems were not as big when he saw the problems of others. “I decided to sing Kishore Kumar songs to pay tribute to him and spread awareness about cancer,” he says. There has ben no looking back since.

“I wanted to perform at Kala Bhavan in Dharwad where Kishore Kumar got married and I got a chance in 2005. I sang to about 4,000 people there,” he says. “When you organise a cancer awareness programme, hardly 50 to 100 people attend, but the moment you include a musical tribute, almost everyone in town turns up. I invite doctors to give talks on cancer in  between performances.”

He collects donations at his programmes and contributes the proceeds towards treatment of cancer patients and other needy people. “I collect money from the audience and ask one of the members to come on stage and count it so that everyone knows how much was raised. I then hand it over to the doctors or patients for treatment. I also distribute fruits to them. Recently, I performed for 100 children at Kidwai Hospital and distributed fruits worth `10,000,” he says. He claims that he has raised `4.5 lakh for cancer patients through his programmes so far.

Sadanand also organises blood donation camps and rallies for creating more awareness on social issues. He also established MK Square Foundation in 2015 to help the needy. The name, MK, stands for 'melodious king', Kishore Kumar's title.  

Sadanand says that like Kishore Kumar, he is also an untrained singer. “I listen to his songs and practise at least 50 songs a day. I was personally invited twice to Kishore Kumar's house in Mumbai by his family. His fourth wife Leena Chandavarkar is from Dharwad. She says I am the only one who keeps organising musical tributes to her husband,” he says.     

On asking him about his favourite song, he says, “Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Roop Tera Mastana... I have many favourites.”In the future, he plans on organising more such concerts to raise awareness specifically  on breast cancer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp