Second time lucky, Sunny Leone performs in Bengaluru without hitches

Almost a year after protests over her performance in the city, actress Sunny Leone performed for a huge crowd at the White Orchid Hotel in Manyata Tech Park on Saturday.

Published: 04th November 2018

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost a year after protests over her performance in the city, actress Sunny Leone performed for a huge crowd at the White Orchid Hotel in Manyata Tech Park on Saturday.

Pro-Kannada organisations, which had protested against her performance last year as well as a few weeks back, chose to stay away from the event stating that they will protest against her casting in a movie titled ‘Veeramahadevi’ at a later date.

Last year, Sunny was scheduled to perform on New Year’s Eve in the city. However, organisations like the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) protested and the police refused to provide cover for the event stating that they were busy with other security duties for December 31.

This time, the organisers took all the requisite permissions from the police and included a performance by noted singer Raghu Dixit. The KRV did not object this time to Sunny’s performance. However, a new outfit, calling itself the KRV Yuva Sene started protesting. According to the KRV (Narayanagowda faction), the new outfit is not affiliated to them in any way.

Police were out in full force on Saturday to prevent any untoward incident.

