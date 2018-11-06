Home Cities Bengaluru

AbhiBus bags Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's online ticket project

Online marketplace for bus ticketing AbhiBus has bagged Online Bus Ticket Reservation System project from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Published: 06th November 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online marketplace for bus ticketing AbhiBus has bagged Online Bus Ticket Reservation System project from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). After Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala is the fifth state AbhiBus will be engaged with.

By visiting the official website of KSRTC,users can reserve their bus tickets 30 days in advance. AbhiBus will set deploy user-friendly mobile app for KSRTC that can used for reserving ticketing through their mobile phones.AbhiBus has deployed unique time-slot-based bus ticket reservation system for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. KSRTC will use this unique system for selling bus tickets online for chain services operated between Nilakkal and Pamba for the convenience of pilgrims. The Sabarimala time-slot-based ticket booking system can be accessed by visiting www.sabarimala.keralartc.com.

Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, Founder & CEO, AbhiBus said, “AbhiBus is the pioneer in the service of creating online bus ticket booking platforms for private bus operators and State RTCs in the country. Our success over the years and the wide reach we enjoy stands to testify the technological supremacy AbhiBus enjoys in the space we operate in. With the signing of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, AbhiBus now has its strong presence spread to all corners of South India.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State Road Transport Corporation Online ticket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp