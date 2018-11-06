AbhiBus bags Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's online ticket project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online marketplace for bus ticketing AbhiBus has bagged Online Bus Ticket Reservation System project from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). After Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala is the fifth state AbhiBus will be engaged with.

By visiting the official website of KSRTC,users can reserve their bus tickets 30 days in advance. AbhiBus will set deploy user-friendly mobile app for KSRTC that can used for reserving ticketing through their mobile phones.AbhiBus has deployed unique time-slot-based bus ticket reservation system for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. KSRTC will use this unique system for selling bus tickets online for chain services operated between Nilakkal and Pamba for the convenience of pilgrims. The Sabarimala time-slot-based ticket booking system can be accessed by visiting www.sabarimala.keralartc.com.

Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, Founder & CEO, AbhiBus said, “AbhiBus is the pioneer in the service of creating online bus ticket booking platforms for private bus operators and State RTCs in the country. Our success over the years and the wide reach we enjoy stands to testify the technological supremacy AbhiBus enjoys in the space we operate in. With the signing of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, AbhiBus now has its strong presence spread to all corners of South India.”