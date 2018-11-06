Home Cities Bengaluru

Artists use body paint to highlight social issues

The series combines body painting and photography to spread awareness on social issues such as domestic violence, animal rights, air pollution and child labour.

Published: 06th November 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

One of the photographs in the series depicting plastic pollution

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Photographer Tushar Khandelwal and body painter Alicia believe that art is a powerful medium to spread awareness and messages, and hence, have collaborated to create a series called ‘A call to action’. The series combines body painting and photography to spread awareness on social issues such as domestic violence, animal rights, air pollution and child labour.

Bengaluru-based Tushar, 24, says, “We wanted to raise awareness on issues currently plaguing our society. So when Alicia, who is Dubai-based, came down to Bengaluru in July, we brainstormed about how we could convey messages through an image. We wanted to form a narrative using a video and body paint, and we are using photography to send the message out to people.”

The duo has clicked six images for the series. “Since I’m a fashion photographer, I knew a few models and they were willing participate. We painted their faces and clicked some pictures. I later added a few elements to the photographs. For the picture called ‘Animal Abuse’, I edited the model’s picture wearing a leather jacket to make it look like human skin was being used to make a leather jacket. It involved lot of post production work. We started the shoot in August and completed it in September,” he says. The shoot for the air pollution image was done in Indiranagar. “Later, I added some components to depict how pollution affects us,” he adds.

Of the six pictures that the duo shared on Facebook and Instagram, he says the ones on domestic violence, rape and air pollution received the most likes and comments. “The response has been amazing. Some NGOs collaborated with us to repost these pictures on their accounts. We were featured on a couple of blogging sites as well,” he says.

The duo has decided to work on a couple of more such issues. “Alicia has gone back to Dubai now. Once I get to meet her again, we will work on our plan to do a shoot for more such issues. We would like to highlight issues such as dowry, global warming and racism next,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp