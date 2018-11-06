Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore boy becomes first Indian to set record in speed solving, unicycling

The 29-year-old also holds the title of first Indian to solve a Rubik’s Cube on a unicycle.

Published: 06th November 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengalurean Krishnam Raju Gadiraju has just broken two more Guinness World Records — fastest time to solve a gear cube (3.79 seconds); and fastest time to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded (2.99 seconds) — on October 19 this year.He says that despite not being particularly good at mathematics in school, he was always fascinated with geometry, and started solving the Rubik’s Cube when he was 15 years old in an attempt to distract himself from ‘bad habits’, that a teenager could get into. “It also boosts special intelligence — ability to understand — of a person and sharpens one’s mind,” he says.

Krishnam receiving a medal
for his puzzle-solving abilities

The 29-year-old also holds the title of first Indian to solve a Rubik’s Cube on a unicycle. “Solving the cube while balancing my body on a unicycle with just one tyre was tough. I got the unicycle from Korea for `50,000, but I didn’t have anyone to teach me,” he says.

Krishnam also faced several health issues and was hospitalised couple of times. “I used to practice at night to avoid questions from people. I was also vitamin D-deficient. I had swollen ankles and a ligament tear. I had bruises all over my body, but continued practising,” he says.

He took a break for six months, only to practice and break another record at the Indian Memory Championships, in which he ranked fourth in India. He missed the bronze by just 1 point. He later decided to break the records of a Spanish in speed solving two cubes under water. He solved them in one minute, 24 seconds. “I am left handed and hence, do not have any muscle training in my right hand. So, I had to mirror what I was doing with my left hand. I practiced for a year-and-a-half in pools and in 2017, broke the record by solving them in 53 seconds,” he claims. 

While working on this record, he had a happy accident. He found a solution to solve the soma cube puzzle (soma cube is a 3x3x3 dissection puzzle, which is split into seven different pieces, made of 27 cubes. These pieces need to be organised into a solid cube).

He claims there wasn’t any official record broken in this puzzle. “People had put up videos online showing them solving the puzzle but they are all unofficial. I solved it in 2.93 seconds and broke the record,” he says, adding, “I was featured in the Guinness World Records 2018 edition and Limca Book of Records (Feb 2017 edition). I am the first Indian speedsolver and the first Indian unicyclist to ever set a Guinness World Record. As a competitive speed solver with the World Cube Association, I officially solved Rubik’s Cubes with two hands, one hand, with feet and also blindfolded.”      

October 19 seems to be his lucky date. He broke all his records on the same date in different years. He broke the first record on October 19, 2014 by solving 2,176 Rubik’s cube with his left hand. “I had submitted my application to the Guinness World Records for solving the Rubik’s Cube in the speed category.

I told them I could solve with one hand but they rejected my application on health conditions, as one’s fingers start aching after 20 minutes into the task. But I sent them a video with me solving with my left hand and requested them to review it again. That’s how I broke the record. The target was to solve 1,000 cubes in 24 hours, but I solved 2,176,” he says.He says with puzzles, the sky is the limit. The real challenge here is that you’re competing with yourself, he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore boy world record Rubik’s Cube

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jsm
    He is from andhrapradesh not from Bangalore..
    21 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp