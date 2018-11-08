Attention deficit disorder and autism can co-exist

Dr Naveen Jayaram By

BENGALURU: My child is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). He had attention and communication issue. Speaking fluently is an issue. Currently, he is 3.8 years old. Please suggest whether stem cell therapy can be effective to help improve his condition. Stem cell therapy is still in the nascent stage of research and it has a long way to become a clinical therapy for ADHD.

Behavioural therapy and other therapeutic approaches are practised currently.

I’ve been prescribed inspiral 20mg. But I feel tired and crashed post that. What can I do to prevent it? Also, is it okay if I take this drug whenever I want to study or should I prolong it for a month? The effect of feeling better is only for an hour. Is there a better drug than this to decrease my ADHD symptoms? Don’t we have Adderall in India since I was prescribed that in the US?

Methylphenidate is the only stimulant preparation available in India. You can try plain

preparation of the tablet instead of SR. For some people, plain preparation works better

My daughter has been suffering from ADHD with mild autism. We are taking occupational therapy. Is it

advisable?

ADHD and autism are developmental disorders and they can co-exist. Good that you have started occupational therapy. A child needs to be assessed at the baseline and therapy should be planned. It is a multidisciplinary approach with the involvement of a psychologist, speech therapist and other such therapists. Serial monitoring for improvement is necessary. Parents play an important role in improving the skills.

I have been diagnosed with ADHD and would prefer ayurvedic or alternative treatment. Which ayurvedic medicines would you prescribe for ADHD?

Meditation and Pranayam techniques help in improving ADHD. It has to be practised in a disciplined way on a regular basis. I can’t comment on ayurvedic medicines.

- The expert is a consultant psychiatrist, Sakra World Hospital