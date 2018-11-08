Home Cities Bengaluru

Court acquits BBMP engineer, gives 'benefit of doubt' in Rs 50000 bribery case

An FIR was registered against P Vanaraja, assistant engineer, Bommanahalli Sub Division of BBMP, by S Venugopal, an electrical contractor.

Published: 08th November 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

45 per cent respondents admit to paying bribe to get work done: Survey, corruption

Image used for representational purpose only

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An assistant engineer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was acquitted in a graft case as the original device which recorded the conversation of ‘demand and acceptance of bribe’ was not sent to a lab for tests.

An FIR was registered against P Vanaraja, assistant engineer, Bommanahalli Sub Division of BBMP, by S Venugopal, an electrical contractor. Vanaraja had allegedly demanded and accepted illegal gratification of `50,000 from the complainant for permission to cut a road. During the cross-examination, S Neeru, Deputy Director of Truth Labs, told the court that she had examined the CDs that contained the conversation between the accused and another person. She found that the voice of the accused matched his sample voice. However, she said that the original device was not sent to her.

Noting this, Judge Sachin Kaushik, Lokayukta Special Court, said that Neeru’s evidence were not helpful for prosecution, as the report could not be believed without evidence from the original device. During the cross-examination, the complainant S Venugopal said he had taken a contract work at a school building in BTM Layout II Phase, where permission was required from the BBMP for road-cutting. However, he did not identify the accused and also denied the accused had demanded and accepted bribe of Rs 50,000.

“One of the mahazar witnesses said he saw the money kept on the table of Vanaraja, but he does not know who took the money. Hence, even his evidence, does not aid the prosecution,” the court said.
“This court has come to the conclusion that the prosecution has failed to prove guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. The benefit of doubt is given to accused and hence the accused is acquitted,” the court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp