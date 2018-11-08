Deepavali spirit overrides cracker time restriction in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans remained unfazed by the Supreme Court’s order, and burst crackers outside the time slot of 8 pm to 10 pm to celebrate Deepavali. Though the police kept a watch on the situation, nobody was booked for violating the time limit.

“Festivals are a time to celebrate. No SC rule can stop us. If one can get arrested for celebrating our pride then why should we call India a people’s country,” said Niranjan M Rao, 69, a retired bank official.

Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar had earlier said that the police would book anyone violating the rule. When asked about the action taken, he said, “We are keeping watch but no arrests have been made so far.”

Another police officer said they got many calls on the helpline, with people complaining about neighbours bursting crackers during the day. “No action was taken as it was a festival and that’s difficult to control,” an officer said.

Some residents in JP Nagar, Jayanagar and Wilson Garden said Hoysala vehicles were warning people against bursting crackers in the morning. The police also said that the number of people bursting crackers was less this year, perhaps due to the awareness created by parents and schools.“We ensured that our kids are told about celebrating Deepavali responsibly. Our kids followed it and ensured that others did too,” said Malleswaram resident Manasi Parikar.

Complaints from children

Police said they received several calls on ‘100’ from children who were made to follow the time restriction by parents. It appeared that many of them dialled the number themselves after feeling deprived of the opportunity even as others were bursting crackers during the day.