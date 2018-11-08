Deepavali treat for passengers: Airlines offer discounts, deals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark its 13th anniversary, GoAir will offer up to 13 lakh seats for an all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,313. The special 13-day sale period, which opened on November 5 will be on till November 18, said an official release. It is valid for a travel period from November 5, 2018, to November 4, 2019. The offer will be on a first come, first serve basis.

In a statement, Cornelis Vrieswijk, CEO, GoAir said, “This milestone would not have been possible without the loyalty and support of millions of guests who have chosen to fly with us.”

This offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks (GoAir website www.goair.in, its ticketing counters, call centre and travel agents). It is not valid on infant bookings and the group discount is not applicable on this offer, the release added.

Jet Airways extends Deepavali sale

Due to popular demand during the festive season, Jet Airways has extended its Diwali sale for international and domestic travel up to midnight of November 11, said an official release. The seven-day offer period was initially slated to end on November 5.

Passengers can now save up to 30% on Economy and Premiere base fares across its network as well as its codeshare partners, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. This will result in substantial savings of upto `54,680 on Premiere travel and `25,390 on international return bookings.

Guests can book one-way flights for as low as `6723 onwards for Mumbai-Muscat and `1998 onwards for Mumbai-Kochi. Guests travelling internationally can commence travel with immediate effect while premiere guests undertaking domestic travel can commence travel after a period of 8 days.