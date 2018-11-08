Home Cities Bengaluru

Deepavali treat for passengers: Airlines offer discounts, deals

Passengers can now save up to 30% on Economy and Premiere base fares across its network as well as its codeshare partners, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Published: 08th November 2018 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark its 13th anniversary, GoAir will offer up to 13 lakh seats for an all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,313. The special 13-day sale period, which opened on November 5 will be on till November 18, said an official release. It is valid for a travel period from November 5, 2018, to November 4, 2019. The offer will be on a first come, first serve basis.

In a statement, Cornelis Vrieswijk, CEO, GoAir said, “This milestone would not have been possible without the loyalty and support of millions of guests who have chosen to fly with us.”
This offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks (GoAir website www.goair.in, its ticketing counters, call centre and travel agents). It is not valid on infant bookings and the group discount is not applicable on this offer, the release added.

Jet Airways extends Deepavali sale

Due to popular demand during the festive season, Jet Airways has extended its Diwali sale for international and domestic travel up to midnight of November 11, said an official release. The seven-day offer period was initially slated to end on November 5.

Passengers can now save up to 30% on Economy and Premiere base fares across its network as well as its codeshare partners, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. This will result in substantial savings of upto `54,680 on Premiere travel and `25,390 on international return bookings.  

Guests can book one-way flights for as low as `6723 onwards for Mumbai-Muscat and `1998 onwards for Mumbai-Kochi. Guests travelling internationally can commence travel with immediate effect while premiere guests undertaking domestic travel can commence travel after a period of 8 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Go Air offer Jet Airways offer Deepavali airline discounts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp