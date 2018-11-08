Experts: fix footpaths, curb chain-snatching

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: Well-laid out footpaths with rules to make it mandatory for pedestrians to walk on them and not on the roads, would do well in ensuring safety, and also drastically reduce chain-snatching cases in Bengaluru, say experts.

The city's footpaths are conspicuous by their sheer absence. Wherever they do exist, they are erratically laid out and cause pedestrians to trip and fall. This forces them to walk on the roads — often with their backs to oncoming traffic. This makes them easy targets for chain-snatchers, who arrive on two-wheelers from behind unsuspecting pedestrians — mostly women. City Police say this year alone, they saw 270 cases of chain-snatching, and victims, in most incidents, were on the road when the miscreants attacked. While not using footpaths is a terrible habit, more often than not, this is due to the lack of footpaths. However, even while doing so, they forget the first rule of road safety — looking at oncoming traffic. If they face their backs to oncoming traffic — exactly what chain-snatchers want — pedestrians become easy targets for these miscreants.

‘Lack of footpaths, lighting lead to chain-snatching’

Experts feel that the one-stop solution, with multiple benefits, is to lay proper footpaths, which are adequately barricaded so that pedestrians walking on them remain out of reach for chain-snatchers. Traffic expert MN Shreehari says there has been no proper planning with regard to footpaths. “According to the law, a footpath with a width of minimum 1.8-metre must be provided, which can cover 2,400 pedestrians. Why is the corporation not doing justice to them? People are forced to walk on the road, leading to possible chain-snatching incidents,” he says.

Bijay Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), agrees that most chain-snatching cases have happened when pedestrians are walking on the road. “Till November 4, we have seen 270 cases in the city. Lighting is also an issue here,” he says.

Other experts share similar views on the issue. Sanjeev Dhyamannavar, urban expert, said, “There are three reasons for the rampant chain-snatching. Lack of footpaths, poor law enforcement, and lack of lighting — especially in isolated areas,” he says, adding, “Footpaths are not just necessary, they should be made compulsory.”

Blaming pedestrians is out of the question, says urban expert RK Mishra. “The government needs to take pedestrians seriously. Only then will people start using public transportation, which will help reduce traffic too. But contractors do not want to take up the job because it involves a lot of work. Even if there are footpaths, vendors occupy half the space, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road,” he says.

Civic expert Kathyayini Chamraj says footpaths enhance pedestrian safety. Footpaths are taken over by bikes and cars — this will be prevented too. “Where there are no footpaths, it is advised to walk opposite ongoing traffic (facing the traffic),” she says.

‘Footpaths, chain-snatching not linked’

Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), feels there is no link between footpaths and chain-snatching. “These chain-snatchers are generally gangs with a specific pattern. And these cases occur at odd hours, such as when ladies go for their early morning walks or walk in isolated areas,” he says. In Mumbai, for example, it was reported earlier this year that chain-snatching incidents had seen a 92 per cent dip. This was attributed to barricaded footpaths, which are said to have played a major role in enabling pedestrians to walk safely.

Advice from experts to pedestrians:

Avoid using earphones while walking. Experts say this can make individuals numb about their surroundings, and make them easy targets for miscreants.

Always walk facing the traffic while on the road

Avoid walking in isolated areas alone