Film shooting inside BBMP stirs row

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, too said that no shooting was allowed inside.

Published: 08th November 2018 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Representational image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Tamil film, released a month ago, that was allegedly shot inside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office, has caused a controversy as BBMP authorities have maintained that they had not granted permission for it.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson Prakash S alleged that the crew of the movie Imaikkaa Nodigal had allegedly covered the Kempegowda emblem and the Palike board to convert it into a CBI office for their movie. Not just that, the film was also shot inside the BBMP Commissioner’s chamber where the lead actress Nayanthara was seen sitting inside. He said that he was shocked when he watched the movie. “How can one allow shooting inside the Palike Building? They have converted the building into a movie set. Will they allow shooting inside the Vidhana Soudha next?’’ he questioned.

He alleged that members of the ruling party and officials allowed the film crew to shoot inside so as to get funds as the BBMP is short of cash. He also pointed out that the shooting was done inside the BBMP building.

However, the BBMP officials said that they were not aware of it. “We have not given any permission for shooting. I have seen some of the movie clippings after I heard the complaint. They seem to have taken the shots using a drone. However, our permission is a must even for a drone. We can lodge a police complaint against the movie crew,’’ a senior official said, preferring to remain anonymous.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, too said that no shooting was allowed inside.“However, we will get the clippings of the movie and check which portions of the building they have been shot in. We will then discuss it with our legal cell to decide what action can be taken,’’ she said. One of the senior BBMP councillors said the officials might have given the permission to shoot during the night.“This was not done on paper. The shooting might have taken place at night,” he said.

