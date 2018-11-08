Home Cities Bengaluru

Indiranagar RWA members respond to plea of traders

Although the members added that they are sympathetic towards them, they explained that the protest is for being responsible citizens.

Published: 08th November 2018

Establishments on 9th Main Road

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a recent City Express article on the traders in Indiranagar facing the brunt of RWA members’ complaint against commercialisation, members speak to CE, they say they are only against illegal establishments, not their livelihood. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said it has closed 80 shops owing zonal violations.

Swarna Venkataraman, secretary of Indiranagar 1st Stage Residents’ Welfare Association, responded to the traders’ plea saying that they are not against the livelihood of the traders. “As a citizen, we are only fighting against the illegal establishments which do not have a trade licence. Yes, I would like a grocery store near my house for the sake of convenience, but if it is illegal, I wouldn’t support it. Get a licence and convince the authorities of your rights,” she said. “Why are they not taking the BBMP seriously?,” she questioned.

Although the members added that they are sympathetic towards them, they explained that the protest is for being responsible citizens. Last year, 77 illegal establishments were listed by the members to the Lokayukta, based on the RTI they filed. “But traders who were not listed had also received a notice asking them to shut down. If they have a licence, then they should present it to the authorities and fight for their cause,” said Swarna.

PS Aditya, secretary of the Indiranagar Owners and Traders’ Association, said, “It is true that some of them do not have a trade licence. But the main issue is that the BBMP is not renewing the licence. The members could have spoken to the traders directly to settle the matter before taking action. It is like they are taking revenge on us.” “An MLA who has been an active member for 15 years did not take action then. So why now?” he questioned.

Aruna Newton, an RWA member, said that there are rules for each zone to be followed. “Follow the order, otherwise, it is against the law of the land. So how can BBMP issue a licence at all when this area is zoned residential? There has to be some respect for the law. Mixed development has to be planned. We represent the interest of the larger community,” she said.

Aditya pointed out that the BBMP has been exploiting the traders. “One of the traders does not have a licence as he is not well aware of the laws. He trusted a councillor and opened the store with just a card given to him. Two months ago, another trader received a trade licence to run a business on 30 feet business. Don’t the BBMP know that they cannot allow it unless it is on 40 feet road?,” he questioned.
BBMP zonal joint commissioner, Dr Ashok said that shops that are violating zonal regulation cannot be given a licence and have to close down. So far, 80 shops have been shut down and the BBMP is working on closing down the rest. “Grocery stores, clinics and lawyer offices are allowed, provided the road width is 40 feet and the shop is 500 sq ft.”

