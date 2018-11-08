Home Cities Bengaluru

Warm up to idea of solar energy

Currently, the company in the investment and growth phase is yet to become profitable.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivas Potukuchi with Raghuram Panyam  Shriram BN

By Sreejani Bhattacharyya
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Srinivas Potukuchi started Glowship in 2015, with five years of work
experience, his goal was clear: Having seen the growing requirements for solar and home utility solutions, he wanted to provide an end-to-end utility solutions marketplace, which he noticed was lacking in the city. Coupled with which he noticed that a household with a `3,000 monthly bill can achieve 90 per cent reduction in energy bills with the solar. The three-year-old startup now looks into the home needs of
energy generation, back-up power, water, air and environment management while providing the convenience of a single platform for consolidating purchases across these needs. Besides, they also
offer solar products such as a solar water heaters, solar kits for UPS, solar rooftop system, solar water pumps and solar outdoor lights.

But the road hasn’t been easy as Potukuchi himself says that when they started out there was a “huge confusion in the market about solar products.” “The biggest advantage of solar power is that power can be distributed at the point of consumption. The market for solar products is huge. In fact in Bengaluru, it is mandatory to install a solar water heater if you buy a property of 500 sq ft and above. So we decided to cash in on the growing demand.”

The company’s USP is selling solar and non-solar utility products, including some biggies is that they take care of everything from the lead generation to the final setting up of the product. With solar products being costly, another major issue the company faced was creating awareness and breaking the apprehension of buying costly products online. While things haven’t changed drastically since they started, Potukuchi’s business partner Raghuram Panyam, says that orders from remote places across the country, is a step forward. “We recently got an order of `2.5 lakh as a single order of solar products.We’ve noticed that farmers too are placing orders on our website,” says the co-founder and CTO, adding that the 20-employee strong company has served about 2,000 households since its inception.

Currently, the company in the investment and growth phase is yet to become profitable. They plan to invest aggressively in technology and expand their platform across India. “Our target is to break even in the next two to three years. Right now, we are receiving around 150 orders a month, the total value of goods sold is around `40 to `50 lakh a month,” says Potukuchi.

Potukuchi started the company with his own capital and made borrowings from former companies/colleagues whom he had previously worked with, including Infuse Ventures, backed by IIM-A, its Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE). While the initial funding from all these sources stood at `1.1 crore, last year the company received another round of funding from Infuse Ventures and the family office of the founder of Luminous, Ncubate Capital. The company is now targeting another round of funding of 3 to 5 million dollars in the next five to six months, talks for which are on with investors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Solar Energy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp