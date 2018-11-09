Home Cities Bengaluru

A taste of the nocean

Fresh fish, mussels, oysters, octopus and squid make their way straight from the ocean to your plates at JW Kitchen’s Seafood Night, which happens once a month.

Published: 09th November 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fresh fish, mussels, oysters, octopus and squid make their way straight from the ocean to your plates at JW Kitchen’s Seafood Night, which happens once a month. The variety of seafood prepared in different forms is as appealing to the eyes as it is to the taste buds – one round through this elaborate buffet dinner will have you salivating. From Chinese to Japanese to Indian to Mediterranean – this buffet covers all cuisines.

We started off with some soups and salads. The Salmon Gravlax – fresh slices of raw salmon cured with just salt, sugar and dill – was melt-in-your-mouth fresh, and a great way to start the meal. The Seafood Chowder, which we tried next, was a comforting culmination of different kinds of under water delights in a rich, creamy broth. As part of the ‘seafood bar’, there were mussels, clams, prawns, octopus and squid – all prepared with fresh, simple ingredients so as to truly taste the flavour of each meat. 

From this table, we especially enjoyed the wine poached mussels, which had a good hit of garlic as well. Two dishes that really stood out for us were the Fish Pie and the Oyster Thermidor. The fish pie, which had a creamy, baked potato layer on top, was so tasty that we couldn’t help but go back for seconds. The oysters are baked with spinach and cheese – a match made in heaven – and when mixed with the mild flavour of the oysters, the combination is delectable.

If you’re in the mood for some Indian food, there are plenty of options to choose from. From Banana Wrapped Fish (pollichattu) to Rava Fried Fish, both north and south Indian dishes feature in this buffet. We decided to go with the Malabar Fish Curry with rice, as the rich, red curry was too inviting to pass up, and it tasted just as good as it looked. Among the Oriental fare, there’s laksa, Singapore Chilli Crab, sushi and a lot more to choose from. Too full from stuffing our faces with the other fishy delights, we decided to stick with the sushi, which came in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. While the sushi wasn’t as good as we expected, this was the right way to end the meal. The buffet also has plenty of desserts to choose from – ice cream, cake, puddings and much more.

The seafood night happens once a month, so call JW Kitchen to find out when the next one is happening.

Cost for two: `2,200 for two

Comments

