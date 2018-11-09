Home Cities Bengaluru

Air quality very poor in Bangalore post Diwali

Firecrackers were burst throughout Thursday in violation of the ban, which contributed to the high average values of the pollutants. 

Published: 09th November 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Children bursting crackers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The average concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10 air pollutants in Bengaluru for 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday nights recorded very high values, showing the adverse impact of firecrackers on air pollution.

According to data on the website of Central Pollution Control Board, the average concentration of PM10 particles in the city over 24 hours, as recorded around 8 pm on Thursday, was 361.33 µg/m3. Concentration levels between 351 and 430 fall within the ‘very poor’ category of air quality. The average concentration of PM2.5 particles, recorded at the same time, was also very high — 283.37 µg/m3, placing it in the ‘severe’ (250+) category.

ALSO READ | Air pollution levels severe in country post Diwali

Around 8.30 pm on Thursday, the air quality monitoring stations at Bapuji Nagar, Hebbal and Jayanagar 5th Block recorded real time PM10 concentrations of 231, 188 and 183 µg/m3 respectively. At the same time, these stations recorded PM2.5 values of 147, 131 and 134 µg/m3 respectively. Firecrackers were burst throughout Thursday in violation of the ban, which contributed to the high average values of the pollutants. 

Comments(1)

  • Harsha
    Looks like a fake news. If the author was genuine
    21 days ago reply
