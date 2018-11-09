Home Cities Bengaluru

Ambidant Marketing firm lured people with ‘halal investments’ 

Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, which allegedly cheated over 15,000 investors, targeted a particular community and lured them in the name of ‘halal investment’.

Published: 09th November 2018 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, which allegedly cheated over 15,000 investors, targeted a particular community and lured them in the name of ‘halal investment’. The firm, which ran ponzi scheme, had received a total investment of over Rs 954 crore.

Police said that the proprietor of the the firm Syed Fareed Ahmed and his son Syed Afaq Ahmed lured people from a particular community, who are forbidden to make profit by earning interest by investing their money in banks under fixed deposit or recurring deposit schemes.

“They played the card of halal investment and lured a large number of people from the particular community. Among the 15,000 investors the firm has cheated, at least 10,000 belonged to that particular community. Also, they promised unbelievable interest rates and lured investors. Initially they paid the money as per the agreement, but once they created a large number of investor base, they started diverting the funds leaving investors in the lurch,” a senior police officer said.

“They ran schemes such as Haj/Umrah plan, where they made people invest and promised to take them on a pilgrimage. Many invested in the scheme and lost their hard earned money,” the officer added.
City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said, “I appeal to the public not to fall prey to those who promise high returns than banks, which is practically impossible.” 

According to the ED, the firm was involved in collecting investments from customers by offering huge returns to the extent of up to 12% month. “The money is collected through electronic mode/cheque/cash. However, they neither registered with the RBI nor with the SEBI under their Collective Investment Scheme. From inception on December 20, 2016, the company has so far received investment totalling `954,05,13,321 under various plans. It is intriguing that returns to the tune of 10-12 per cent per month are being offered to the investors in the name of halal investment,” the ED’s release stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd Fraud Ponzi scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp