Bangalore sees 55 burn cases this Diwali

BENGALURU: Just when doctors thought the number of burn injuries has come down, the city witnessed at least 30 more cases on Thursday, taking the number of injured to 55 this Deepavali.

Doctors of government hospitals, especially Minto Eye Hospital and Victoria Hospital, were busy with several cases of firecracker burn injuries.

While two girls lost their eyesight, each in one eye, another boy was operated upon on Thursday since his cornea and other tissues were damaged after a cracker lit by someone else hit his eye. Doctors suspect that his vision might not be restored. The boy is a migrant from Kalaburagi who had come with his parents to Devanahalli.

Mounesh and Vasunath were gifted crackers by their neighbouring shop. They were lighting the crackers when the duo injured themselves. While Mounesh injured his eye, Vasunath reportedly burnt his hand and is being treated at Victoria Hospital.

Another boy Abhishek Rajput, who stays in Banashankari, was watching his neighbours burst crackers when he suffered an eye injury when a cracker hit him accidentally. Also, three-year-old Yashaswini sustained injury on her eyelid and was rushed to the hospital by her mother Lakshmi, a resident of Cottonpet. Doctors at Minto Hospital said Abhishek is being treated and they were trying to restore his vision. Yashaswini was given primary treatment and sent home.

Minto Eye Hospital has seen nine cases of eye injuries and at least 15 cases of burns have been lodged in Victoria Hospital. Shekhar Netralaya has seen three patients, while five cases of eye injuries were reported.