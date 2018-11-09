Home Cities Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike marshals likely to get incentives for collecting fines

Published: 09th November 2018 07:49 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost the efforts of clean-up marshals to bring to book more cases of garbage littering, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has proposed an incentive for them — five per cent of the overall fines collected from violators. This will apply to the 198 marshals it proposes to appoint for its 198 wards in the near future. 

D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “We have sent a report to the government and expect it to be cleared shortly. This will be a big motivation for the marshals to bring those indulging in indiscriminate dumping of garbage to book.”

Explaining how it would be assessed, Randeep said the marshals need to submit the cases they have booked and the fine collected to the Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in their areas. “Once the AEE certifies the penalty collected, five per cent of it would be handed over to the concerned marshal,” he said.  
Asked about the temporary marshals deployed presently, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said, “We have 50 marshals taking care of garbage problems across the City and an additional ten monitoring Bellandur Lake.”

The Corporation had recently announced plans to appoint a separate clean-up marshal in each ward on a permanent basis in future. 

PROPOSAL TO HIKE PENALTY FOR ALL FORMS OF LITTERING 
A proposal sent on October 23 by the BBMP to the state government to increase the penalty collected for dumping garbage five-fold is still awaiting approval. D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP, said, “This will definitely act as a deterrent.” 

BOOKED FOR THROWING GARBAGE 
A  total of 1,250 individuals and vehicles have been caught by marshals for littering during the last 7 days, said BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath  Prasad. “We  will be booking an FIR against each of the offenders shortly.” Altogether  1,023 two-wheelers, 128 three-wheelers, 71 LMVs, 22 trucks, 22 tractors  and 1,688 individuals were checked.

