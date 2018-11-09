Vijayanagar residents up in arms over tree cutting

Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents of Vijayanagar have raised their voices against the chopping of three fully grown trees on 5th Main Road near Telephone Exchange.

Published: 09th November 2018

Deforestation.(Image for representational purpose |AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Vijayanagar have raised their voices against the chopping of three fully grown trees on 5th Main Road near Telephone Exchange. They claim officials have been cutting several trees in the locality without any reason.

Akhil Venkateshwaran, a resident, saw civic workers cutting three fully grown trees beside a BBMP park on 5th Main Road. The workers claimed to have the requisite permissions.  
Several citizens who regularly walk in the park have also opposed the chopping of trees.

Akhil said the authorities have been randomly chopping trees.  “Needless construction and demolition of perimeter walls was carried out three times in the past four years at another park in the area, which was in a ‘perfectly good condition’.”

Gopinath Raju, husband of Vijayanagar ward councillor Srilatha, said the trees had been cut because their branches were obstructing traffic. He said the trees had touched vehicles when they passed on the street, and hence had become a safety hazard. He said chopping trees was the last option.

deforestation

