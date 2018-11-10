CCB officials shut down pub owned by Siddaramaiah’s daughter-in-law  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pub at a 5-star hotel in the city, owned by the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Siddaramiah, has come under the scanner of the Excise department for alleged violation of rules.

The Sugar Factory, located at Le Meridien hotel, has been shut down by officials, who also sought an explanation from the chairman of the hotel for sub-leasing a pub licence. The pub is owned by Smitha, who took over the operations after the death of Siddaramaiah’s elder son, Rakesh.

An official from the Excise department told The New Indian Express that on September 28, Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted a raid on the pub for operating till late in the night, beyond the permitted timings, and forced it to shut down.

The Excise department was alerted by CCB officials for taking further action against the pub. Excise officials examined the documents and found that the pub staff had not maintained proper records of liquor sale and had also violated norms by sub-leasing the licence from the hotel.

“We thoroughly examined the case and issued summons to the chairman of Le Meridien to seek an explanation,” a senior official said.

“On Friday, the chairman has sent an explanation and we are yet to review it to take further action against them. However, the pub has not been permitted to operate,” the officer said.

The Sugar Factory belonged to Rakesh, and after his death, his wife Smitha took control along with a partner, Rohan Gowda.

According to Le Meridien, the pub was shut down for an indefinite period of time.

Events at the venue, scheduled for later this week, have also been cancelled, organizers confirmed.