Home Cities Bengaluru

CCB officials shut down pub owned by Siddaramaiah’s daughter-in-law  

A pub at a 5-star hotel in the city, owned by the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Siddaramiah, has come under the scanner of the Excise department for alleged violation of rules. 

Published: 10th November 2018 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pub at a 5-star hotel in the city, owned by the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Siddaramiah, has come under the scanner of the Excise department for alleged violation of rules. 
The Sugar Factory, located at Le Meridien hotel, has been shut down by officials, who also sought an explanation from the chairman of the hotel for sub-leasing a pub licence. The pub is owned by Smitha, who took over the operations after the death of Siddaramaiah’s elder son, Rakesh. 

An official from the Excise department told The New Indian Express that on September 28, Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted a raid on the pub for operating till late in the night, beyond the permitted timings, and forced it to shut down. 

The Excise department was alerted by CCB officials for taking further action against the pub. Excise officials examined the documents and found that the pub staff had not maintained proper records of liquor sale and had also violated norms by sub-leasing the licence from the hotel. 

“We thoroughly examined the case and issued summons to the chairman of Le Meridien to seek an explanation,” a senior official said. 

“On Friday, the chairman has sent an explanation and we are yet to review it to take further action against them. However, the pub has not been permitted to operate,” the officer said.

The Sugar Factory belonged to Rakesh, and after his death, his wife Smitha took control along with a partner, Rohan Gowda. 

According to Le Meridien, the pub was shut down for an indefinite period of time. 
Events at the venue, scheduled for later this week, have also been cancelled, organizers confirmed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramiah Le Meridien

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp