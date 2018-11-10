PU II students across state may soon have classes in safe driving

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students studying pre university courses in the state will soon get an opportunity to take classes on safe driving and road safety measures, thanks to a proposal under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Diageo — a British multi-national company.

The state Department of Primary and Secondary Education is in the a process of finalising the proposal submitted by the company.

As per the details available with The New Indian Express, Diageo submitted the proposal during September 2018.

As per the proposal, students in Class 12 will be trained about safe driving measures and road safety issues. "It is not just for those who are willing to take up driving as a profession. It is necessary for every student who is 18 years and eligible to get a driving licence as it is to educate about the importance of safe driving," said a senior official of the department.

"The proposal is under discussion at the government level and everyone is positive about it as it is important to teach safe driving to our students," added the official.

However, it has not yet been decided whether it is a certificate attached training programme with fixed hours of teaching or just a few classes.

"Most students get their driver’s licence without knowing the road safety measures and driving rules. It is good if the department takes the initiative to teach them," said a principal of a city-based private PU college.

Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer, Diageo India, said, “We are excited to introduce the 'Road to Safety' campaign. As new drivers, our youth hold the key to India’s safer roads and it is crucial that they understand and imbibe road safety best-practices early. We are delighted at the support of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways."