Representing state through Yakshagana 

BENGALURU: Women are often burdened with several responsibilities after marriage, and balancing dreams with a family can be a challenge. For homemaker Sapna Gokul, walking the ramp at the Mrs India Galaxy 2018 that was held in New Delhi recently, was her way of turning a dream in to reality. With 42 different women shortlisted in the finals from different corners of the country, Sapna managed to bag the Mrs Magnetic title.

With 200-300 women participating in the audition held in the city, only six were shortlisted, among whom Sapna was selected to represent the state at the finale. “I had been preparing for this since February — it was a dream come true for me,” says an ecstatic Sapna, who also won a trophy in the talent round. She had first walked the ramp in January for a cause she came across on social media.

After this, Sapna, who has always had an interest in "stage activities", signed up for the Mrs India Galaxy pageant, for which auditions were held here. While this was new for Sapna, it is no surprise that she won the title, as in her school days, winning awards for various cultural activities bagged her the 'best student' award in 1997.

award 1997.

Iwas always a part of cultural activities and sports in school. I performed Bharatanatyam too, so performing on stage wasn’t new for me. But trying for Mrs India galaxy was new and exciting,” she says. Though being the talented person that she is, she continues to look up to her mother for inspiration. “She taught me kindness, how to socialise and how to face the society with who we are as a person,” she explains.

One of her favourite moments at the pageant was performing the Yakshagana – the traditional theatre form that combines dance, music, and dialogue, and is performed in all parts of Karnataka. “It was difficult to put on the costume as it is heavy, but I managed to carry it off and learned a few steps before the event. Representing the state comes with a responsibility, and I wanted to make sure I did justice to it,” she says, adding that the art form defines the state culturally.

“My husband, parents and children were so supportive and played a vital role in this journey,” says Sapna, while talking about the stereotype that women who are married or homemakers can’t have careers. About winning the trophy, Sapna says that she was confident about her performance, but it did come as a surprise.

Sapna remembers those difficult moments when she had to lose weight and work out. “I had to push myself a bit more since I always relied on outside food,” she says, adding that shuffle workouts were part of her daily fitness regime. “I am a fitness freak so dumbbells, rope activities, along with a trainer, helped me get in shape,” she says.

The Tumkur-born 37-year-old says that modelling ooffers have started to come her way, but she’s “waiting for the right opportunity”. When asked if she’s interested in joining the film industry, she says, “It is a huge commitment, so for now, I would like to stick to events that last for three days at the most,” says Sapna, who did her bachelors in computer science from NMKRV College for Women in Jayanagar.

