Home Cities Bengaluru

14-year-old’s project aims at giving women prisoners a fresh canvas

Nikita, a student of The International School Bangalore (TISB), is proud of the appreciation she received from the Additional Director of General of Police (ADGP) Prisons S Megharikh.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

14-year-old Nikita Nambiar displays Tanjore paintings by female inmates as part of her ‘Project Fresh Start’ | Express

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the past few months, 10 women inmates of Tumakuru Central Prison have immersed themselves in the history of Thanjavur (Tanjore) paintings and have learnt to paint in this style, giving them a chance to take part in holistic rehabilitation and to become financially independent. The project, titled ‘Project Fresh Start’, is the brainchild of 14-year old Nikita Nambiar. It has been approved by the Department of Prisons and will be extended to all state prisons.

Nikita, a student of The International School Bangalore (TISB), is proud of the appreciation she received from the Additional Director of General of Police (ADGP) Prisons S Megharikh. She was inspired to start the project when she watched a programme on National Geographic channel about incarcerated women. The project strives to provide holistic rehabilitation that empowers women convicts both socially and financially and helps them become productive community members.

“Starting this project was not very easy for me. I had this idea, but it was a daunting task to convince everyone around me to take it forward and I knew very well that I couldn’t do it alone,” says an excited Nikita.

From convincing her parents to allow her to work with women inmates, an unusual task for a 14-year old, she also had to get access to them. “From getting permission to finding a good teacher who could teach Tanjore paintings, to be able to understand the psyche of the prisoners and to understand that this is not in an ordinary situation, was definitely challenging,” she says. However, her father, a software engineer and her mother, a homemaker, understood their daughter’s ambition and helped her overcome these challenges.
Finally, last November, her efforts bore fruit and the project kicked off. It was completed in Tumakuru in March. Nikita created a website to share more information on the project and auctioned the paintings the inmates created.

“We have sold three paintings and we are looking forward to tying up with several e-traders like Flipkart and Amazon so that they can use these paintings and help inmates earn money,” her father Rajesh Nambiar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women prisoners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp