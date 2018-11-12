Home Cities Bengaluru

Bikers ride to spread awareness on organ donation

More than 100 Harley Davidson bike riders drove on the outskirts of the city on Sunday to create awareness about organ donation.

Published: 12th November 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 100 Harley Davidson bike riders drove on the outskirts of the city on Sunday to create awareness about organ donation. The initiative ‘Ride for a Cause’ was in association with Harley Davidson and SPARSH Hospitals.

The riders started their journey from Lavelle Road at 6 am, via Dabaspet on Sunday morning and reached the hospital at 8:30 am in Yeshwanthpur. The riders, aged between 35 and 50 years, drove 105 km. After the drive, the riders pledged to donate their organs.

SPARSH Hospitals has conducted 24 organ transplants till date. On November 4, they harvested the organs of a 30-year-old man.“Organ donation is a noble cause. There are a lot of myths associated with it too. However, we wish to create this wave of change. It starts with us. Hence, I have pledged my organs”, said one of the participants. Dr Sharan Patil, Chairman of SPARSH Hospitals, said that people warming up to the idea of organ transplantation is a positive sign.Amar from Tusker Harley Davidson on Lavelle Road said, “We do these rides regularly. This time we rode for a cause.”

