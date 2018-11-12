Home Cities Bengaluru

Two kids die after fire breaks out in locked house in Bengaluru

Two children died of suffocation after fire broke out inside their locked house at Basapura Main Road in Electronics City on Sunday, when their parents were away at work.

Published: 12th November 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two children died of suffocation after fire broke out inside their locked house at Basapura Main Road in Electronics City on Sunday, when their parents were away at work.

The deceased are Sajan (5) and his sister Lakshmi (2). The parents, Devendra and Roopasi, hail from Nepal and had come to the city three years ago. Devendra is employed as a security personnel at a nearby apartment while Roopasi works as a maid.

A senior police officer said that Devendra was away on duty, and Roopasi left home at 10.30am. She locked the main door and closed windows of the house to prevent the kids from coming out to play. She returned from work around 11.30 am and found smoke emanating from the house. The children were found lying unconscious on the floor while the house was burnt partially.

They live on the ground floor of a four-storey building. Roopasi alerted the neighbours and rushed the kids to Narayana Hrudayalaya where they were declared brought dead.

It is suspected that soon after Roopasi left home, Sajan may have lit a matchstick which caused a mattress to catch fire. The thick smoke did not escape the house as the door and windows were closed, and both kids suffocated to death.

The bodies were shifted to St. John’s Hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

The cause of death was found to be asphyxiation due to intense smoke inhalation, which caused the blood oxygen levels to drop, leading to loss of consciousness and death. The Electronic City police are further investigating the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp