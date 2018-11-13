Kempegowda International Airport staff trained for emergencies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the next six days, emergency handlers working at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will undergo a training programme conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on how to deal with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. Over 50 employees will participate in the programme.

Participants from various agencies responsible for operations and maintenance of the BLR Airport, took part in the programme on Monday. The programme aims at sensitising over 200 working staff members of the Kempegowda International Airport and will conclude with a mock drill on the final day.

"This programme, the tenth in the series, is being conducted in collaboration with Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The first day of the session covered case studies on CBRN emergencies, safe handling of chemicals at the airport and mitigating chemical warfare agents," a statement from the KIA said.

Sessions will be conducted by experts from the Department of Atomic Energy, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the statement added. Initiated in 2017, the NDMA CBRN emergency management programme has been rolled out for 12 critical airports in India. Over 500 personnel from across airports, including Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Varanasi, Patna, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Raipur, have been trained.

Commenting on the programme, Javed Malik, BIAL chief operating officer said, “CBRN Emergency preparedness is a critical aspect of emergency management. This training programme will go a long way in ensuring that the first responders at our airports are equipped to manage disasters. It will also create awareness about the policies, guidelines and best-practices related to disaster management, enabling a holistic approach to disaster management.”

The programme teaches demonstrations of detection and decontamination, including use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Airport Emergency Handlers will be trained on first-aid and psycho-social support.