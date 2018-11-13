Traffic likely to be affected around Basavanagudi, Malleswaram today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic is likely to be severely affected in central and northern parts of the city on Tuesday morning. The mortal remains of Union minister H N Ananth Kumar, who died in the wee hours of Monday, will be brought from his residence in Basavanagudi to BJP office in Malleswaram at 8 am, before being moved to National College Grounds back in Basavanagudi around 10 am.

Later in the afternoon, cremation is scheduled to take place in Chamrajpet at about 1 pm.Traffic on Bull Temple Road, Mysore Road, Central bus stop near Mantri Mall, Sampige Road, is likely to be severely hit, and morning commuters are requested to take alternative routes.

A large number of people are likely to visit the BJP office and National College Grounds to pay their last respects to the senior BJP leaderMany VVIPs, including BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers and chief ministers of several other states, are expected to arrive in Bengaluru.

The VVIP movement is likely to impact peak hour traffic on Tuesday morning. The city traffic police, however, have not announced any traffic diversions. “We will take a decision on diverting traffic only after after monitoring the situation on Tuesday morning. Depending on the situation, we may have to divert the traffic on some roads early in the morning and evening,” said a senior police officer.