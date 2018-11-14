Comic artists, fans mourn Stan Lee’s demise

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demise of legendary writer, editor and godfather of the Marvel Comics empire, Stan Lee, has left a massive hole in the hearts of superhero lovers throughout the world. Be it his flawed yet loveable superheroes or cameos in Marvel films, Lee’s contributions to the comic world will live on through his fans and the characters he so carefully crafted.

Jatin Varma, founder of Comic-Con India with Stan Lee

With Comic Con 2018 happening in the city over the weekend, City Express caught up with some Marvel fans, including founder of Comic-Con India, Jatin Varma.“I grew up on many of the characters Stan Lee co-created with his collaborators. He made his superheroes relatable to fans, setting up the wonderful Marvel universe that we all have come to love. For me personally, It wasn’t until much later in life that I got to know more about Stan and the impact that he had on not just comics, but pop culture at large. Arguably, all of us in the pop culture business owe him a debt of gratitude - not only was he a creative genius but a great marketer. I met him two years back at his last appearance at the New York Comic Con.

Despite being 93, he was still spry and interacting with hundreds of fans each day. I got to meet him personally as well. I knew it was a once in a life time experience back then, and I truly feel that today. We all will forever be grateful to Stan and will now carry his legacy forward. As he would have put it - Excelsior! Upward and onward to greater glory!” He adds that at Comic-Con Bengaluru, a panel discussion on Stan Lee will be held. They have invited a few guests who have worked or have known him to talk about his journey.