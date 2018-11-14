Explosion at factory injures 12 workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A blocked chimney caused an explosion on the premises of Stovekraft, a kitchen appliance manufacturing unit, in Harohalli Industrial area, injuring 12 workers on Tuesday.A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 2.45 pm when the workers were working on the roller coating unit. A big chimney, fixed to the unit, exploded injuring workers near the chimney. The other workers managed to escape.

The injured were rushed to Victoria hospital. They are said to be out of danger.

A fireman said that no fire safety equipment was installed on the premises. Two weeks ago, fire department staff had visited the factory and issued a notice to take necessary measures to prevent a mishap.

“Since the management ignored the warning we have decided to take serious action against the owner Rajendra Gandi. Following the incident senior fire officials visited the accidental spot and inspected the site thoroughly,” an officer said.