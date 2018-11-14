Girls injured in lift collapse undergo multiple surgeries

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It is a shame that my daughter had to meet with such an accident in a city like Bengaluru. She was so thrilled to do her internship here, but it unfortunately ended in this miserable tragedy. It is a personal loss for my family. Such a thing should never happen to anybody,” lamented Tapan Bose, father of Tanushree Bose, who had to undergo multiple surgeries after she was injured along with three other friends in a lift tragedy that occurred at a service apartment in Pulakeshi Nagar on Sunday.

The girls, who are law students from Symbiosis in Hyderabad — Akshara, 20, Tanushree Bose, 24, Falaq Patel, 20, and Ishika, 20 — had come to the city a few days ago to do their internship. Three of them, Tanushree, Falaq and Ishika were severely injured.

Dr Ajith Benedict Rayan, Medical Director of HOSMAT Hospital, who operated on the injured, told The New Indian Express, “Tanushree, was the one who was most severely injured. She underwent multiple surgeries on Tuesday. She has sustained a fracture of the right pelvic bone (Ilium) which was fixed using a plate and screws, a fracture dislocation of the tailbone (sacrum) was fixed using a screw and the fracture of left radius and ulna were fixed using plates and screws.” he said.

READ HERE: Check elevators regularly to prevent tragedies

Akshara has sustained a fracture in her right leg, a fracture in one of the bones of the foot and dislocated her left ankle. She underwent multiple emergency surgeries. Falaq Patel has sustained a fracture on the right ankle and underwent surgery on Monday.

The girls were staying at Silver Nest Apartment on MM Road in Frazer Town for the past one week. They were were stepping out for lunch at around 12 noon and took the lift from the third floor to the ground floor.

However, the lift suddenly came to a stop abruptly on the first floor and Tanushree managed to step out. However, the lift cable snapped from the sheave (pulley) sending the lift car hurtling down through the lift well.Tanushree fell through the lift well on top of the lift while the others were stuck inside the lift car, the girls said in a statement. After struggling for 20 minutes, the the Fire and Emergency Service Personnel pulled the girls out and shifted them to Hosmat Hospital.

The Pulakeshi Nagar police said the service apartment owners claimed that the lift was serviced just eight days before the incident and was being maintained well. Jaguar Elevators, which was maintaining the lift in the building, has been booked under a case of negligence along with the building’s owner.

Previous Major cases

May 21, 2018

A 45-year-old man died after a lift he was in came crashing down from fourth floor to the ground floor of an apartment building in Malleswaram. He was supervising the painting work in Rajeshwari Apartment near 18th Cross Road.

Oct 20, 2017

A 40-year-old contract employee of a Big Bazaar died after a logistic service lift he was in collapsed at GT World Mall on Magadi road.

Nov 6, 2013

A gas cylinder distributor was crushed to death in an elevator shaft at an apartment complex in Devara Jeevana (DJ) Halli. He was waiting on the ground floor for the lift when the doors opened. However, the doors opened to the shaft and the lift was yet to come down. He entered the shaft accidentally and within seconds the elevator came down on him and crushed him to death.