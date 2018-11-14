Home Cities Bengaluru

NGOs come together to launch a campaign to raise awareness on child helpline ‘1098’

In an effort to spread awareness on the child helpline number, 1098, a nation-wide awareness campaign is being held in the city till November 21.

Published: 14th November 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Speakers at the inauguration of ‘Child line se dosti’ campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to spread awareness on the child helpline number, 1098, a nation-wide awareness campaign is being held in the city till November 21. Titled 'Child Line se Dosti', four NGOs will be carrying out the campaigns in schools, railway stations, slums, offices, colleges and institutions.
Vasudeva Sharma, executive director of Child Rights Trust (CRT), said, "We receive several complaints of child sexual abuse, marriage, labour, and begging every day. We are conducting this week-long campaign to reach out to people from all walks of life. We want more people to know about the work we do and reach out to us in case of any emergency."

Addressing the media on Tuesday, members of CRT, BOSCO, APSA (Association for Promoting Social Action) and SATHI said they received six lakh calls in Bengaluru's child line, in the last ten years.
"We receive four complaint calls of child sexual abuse (CSA) a month in Bengaluru. Girls as young as 14-years-old are abused by 40 to 50-year-old men. Many children are aware of the child line number and call us directly. Once we receive a complaint on any case, we rescue the child immediately. If it is a case of child sexual abuse, we counsel and motivate the parents to file an FIR in the police station and even support them through court trials," said Sheila Devaraj, director of APSA.

The inaugration will take place on November 14 at Yeshwanthpur Railway station. Awareness and sensitisation on child begging will take place the next day in slums of Viveknagar, government schools in Yeshwanthpur, Majestic, Gorgunetpalya and Laggere. Other programmes include awareness on online safety, drug addiction, child labour, marriage, physical abuse, corporal punishment, child sexual abuse and awareness among specially abled children, among others. The campaigns will be held in different parts of the city, culminating on November 21 at Radio Active, Jain College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child helpline child rights trust

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Mahesh das
    I want a job
    11 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp