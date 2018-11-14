Organisation gathers Rs 8.5 lakh for 800 prosthetic limbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 800 prosthetic limbs, which will help persons with disabilities walk again, will be provided by the BRT 7, one of the oldest tables of Round Table India, an 2850 member strong non-profit organisation, with the help of a fundraising drive that the group held recently.

More than Rs 8.50 lakh was raised by the group as part of their annual limb donation project and a cheque for the same was handed over to the Karnataka Marwari Youth Federation at the Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Hospital on Monday in a function attended by several celebrities, including actor Priyanka Upendra. "The power to bring change is in each of us. The power to create a better society is in each of us. Which is why I had no hesitation in joining this important cause and hope many others will follow suit this year and in the years to come," Upendra said. Over the years, the drive has resulted in over 10,000 prosthetic limbs being donated to deserving persons with disabilities enabling them to walk again. "All a person requires is `1,000 for a limb. We are happy to see many of our members and other individuals have come to the event and have donated. We hope more people come to our future projects and help be the change the society needs," said Namrata Shenoy, National President of Ladies Circle India who also participated in the event.

The organisations are also looking for people to donate more so that more limbs can be donated. "Every year, the organisations come together to collect donations in order to help persons with disabilities access medical care and prosthetic limbs and to help them live a fuller life. The larger goal is to empower individuals and society and thus create a better future," Round Table India said in a statement.