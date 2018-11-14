Six in 10 parents don’t provide sex education, finds study

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six out of 10 parents do not provide sex education to their children, says a study covering 2,268 children and their parents in eight cities, including Bengaluru.

This is surprising considering that the study revealed that one in two children spends two to three hours daily on the internet. Jasal Shah, CEO, Velocity MR, the market research agency, that did the survey said, “It’s shocking to see that most parents do not talk about sex education with their children. In India, according to our data, 53% of children between the ages of 5 and 12 have been subjected to some form of sexual abuse.”

“With the growing presence of digital media, our younger generation has been adopting digital media exponentially. Even though social media may not be a safe place for kids, there is peer pressure for children to have an online identity,” he added.