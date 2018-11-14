Three neighbourhoods in city to host Bengaluru ByDesign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three areas of the city will turn into design districts by the end of the month for the Bengaluru ByDesign festival which will include talks, art installations, workshops and conferences seeking to demystify design concepts and make it more accessible to members of the public. Starting on November 23, the 10-day festival will be held across Whitefield, Electronics City and Yelahanka.

A ‘Makers Market’ which will feature more than 25 designers chosen of their inventive designs, will be hosted by Whitefield. “Total Environment in collaboration with the Festival will conduct their annual event, Think Design where the exhibitors will focus on their large residential projects along with showcasing their capabilities in design, furniture production,” a statement from the organizers said.

An event showing how craft beer is made as well as a curated food menu by Windmills Craftworks. “Swiss Gaming Artist & Game Designer Chris Solarski will present conduct a workshop on disruptive game design framework inspired by traditional art principles that offer a pure art approach to game design at Technicolor. In addition, TVS will create an experience zone at VR Bengaluru, that aims to make design inclusive, educational and accessible to the general public,” the statement said.

At Electronics City, the festival will see a series of curated talks on designing for the future, wearable technology and where it is headed and ideas that shake the world. The Titan campus will be hosting talks and the entire community working in Electronics City will be invited to a dialogue on design and its future. At Yelahanka, the Srishti Institute of Art, Design & Technology and Bengaluru ByDesign (BBD) will conduct workshops for design students and public. An exhibition which will have posters by 15 Japanese graphic designers, created between 1980 and 1990, known as the ‘bubble economy’ period in Japan. “During this period the economy flourished and Japan saw an increase in awareness of environmental problems, leading to the creation of a number of posters for international meetings and expositions,” the organisers said.