Home Cities Bengaluru

A wooden plank pose to tone your muscles

Danda means rod or plank - a plank of wood. Here we are placing the body at an angle - decline.

Published: 15th November 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Anshu Vyas Seetharaman
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Danda means rod or plank - a plank of wood. Here we are placing the body at an angle - decline.

STEPS:

Start from the all fours position (box position we looked at last week- hands below shoulders, and knees below the hip joint. Hands and knees to be placed about 4 to 6 inches apart).
Next, inhale and lift your knees off the floor, curl your toes and walk your feet back. You are now balanced on your hands and toes. Keep your elbows straight and palms flat on the floor. Engage your core by pulling your pelvic floor muscles up and your belly button towards the spine.
Further, keep your abdomen pulled in and quadriceps muscles tight too so that your spine is one straight line from the back of your neck till the tailbone- Decline.
Pull your shoulders away from the spine by recruiting your Rhomboids.

Tip: Tighten your buttocks and push your heels to the wall behind you, this helps to avoid any slack in the knee and the heels get aligned to the tailbone.
Your gaze should be fixed on the floor between your hands.
Now your body is in one plane.
Hold the position for a few seconds to a minute or two as much as possible while breathing normal.

BENEFITS:

This pose helps to tone the anterior as well as the posterior body muscles. It is especially good for the core.

- The expert is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru. (110 Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore 560042)
Email: bodysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/bsytbangalore/
You Tube: Anshu Vyas Yoga 365

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp