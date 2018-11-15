A wooden plank pose to tone your muscles

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Danda means rod or plank - a plank of wood. Here we are placing the body at an angle - decline.

STEPS:

Start from the all fours position (box position we looked at last week- hands below shoulders, and knees below the hip joint. Hands and knees to be placed about 4 to 6 inches apart).

Next, inhale and lift your knees off the floor, curl your toes and walk your feet back. You are now balanced on your hands and toes. Keep your elbows straight and palms flat on the floor. Engage your core by pulling your pelvic floor muscles up and your belly button towards the spine.

Further, keep your abdomen pulled in and quadriceps muscles tight too so that your spine is one straight line from the back of your neck till the tailbone- Decline.

Pull your shoulders away from the spine by recruiting your Rhomboids.

Tip: Tighten your buttocks and push your heels to the wall behind you, this helps to avoid any slack in the knee and the heels get aligned to the tailbone.

Your gaze should be fixed on the floor between your hands.

Now your body is in one plane.

Hold the position for a few seconds to a minute or two as much as possible while breathing normal.

BENEFITS:

This pose helps to tone the anterior as well as the posterior body muscles. It is especially good for the core.

- The expert is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru. (110 Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore 560042)

Email: bodysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/bsytbangalore/

You Tube: Anshu Vyas Yoga 365