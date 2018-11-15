Home Cities Bengaluru

Cut down your sugar levels with these superfoods

Keeping a check on your blood sugar and preventing diabetes is the deepest worry for every individual suffering from the disease.

Published: 15th November 2018 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Anantha Padmanabha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping a check on your blood sugar and preventing diabetes is the deepest worry for every individual suffering from the disease. Being cautious about everything you eat is the saddest thing anyone can witness especially when you are a foodie. What if you can manage your blood sugar and say bye to diabetes by eating the right kind of food? Here are certain food products packed with wholesome nutrients that can help in normalising blood sugar levels and solving the complicated process of managing your diabetes.

Almonds
Consume a handful of soaked almonds. You can soak the almonds overnight. They are richer in nutrients than the non-soaked ones. They help in lowering and maintaining glucose levels, fight bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the body, thereby, keeping your heart healthy.

Peanut butter
For a filling breakfast, you can always go for a tablespoon of natural peanut butter paired with whole grain toast. Natural peanut butter and peanuts are also low glycemic index (GI) foods. This means that they have a lower effect on blood sugar levels.

Make you water flavoured
Consume water infused with fruits and vegetables. This way, you will be consuming more water. You can cut slices of lemon or cucumber and add them in your water bottle or make ice cubes with some flavours or you can even add any slice of vegetable to make your water flavoured.

Green Tea
Instead of taking caffeine, you can opt for green tea as it helps prevent overeating thereby, stabilises blood sugar levels and helps in weight loss.

Greek yogurt and berries
A good amount of protein should be included in your diet for balancing meal. Greek yogurt gives you a protein packed way to help control your hunger and blood sugar as it contains fewer carbohydrates compared to normal yogurt. You can make a smoothie from Greek yogurt or pair it up with your lunch or dinner. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all low in sugar and high in fibre. They are also low on glycemic index and are considered to be superfoods for diabetics.

Eat a lot of greens
While boiled vegetables are recommended for people with high cholesterol and sugar level, you can add a twist to it and make it stir fry vegetables or steamed vegetables. Make your lunch and dinner plate colourful by including spinach, vegetables such as bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, lettuce, baby corns, broccoli, beans zucchini, sprouts, and onions. You can eat stir fry vegetables or steamed ones for maintaining the nutrients in it.

Say bye to unhealthy oil
It’s time to welcome healthy cooking, use extra virgin olive oil or diabetes friendly oil which is rich in mono unsaturated fats. These oils helps in lowering the bad cholesterol levels which is essential to reduce the risk of experiencing a heart attack and stroke.

Consultant Internal Medicine and Diabetologist, Fortis Hospitals, Nagarbhavi

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp