Cut down your sugar levels with these superfoods

Dr Anantha Padmanabha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping a check on your blood sugar and preventing diabetes is the deepest worry for every individual suffering from the disease. Being cautious about everything you eat is the saddest thing anyone can witness especially when you are a foodie. What if you can manage your blood sugar and say bye to diabetes by eating the right kind of food? Here are certain food products packed with wholesome nutrients that can help in normalising blood sugar levels and solving the complicated process of managing your diabetes.

Almonds

Consume a handful of soaked almonds. You can soak the almonds overnight. They are richer in nutrients than the non-soaked ones. They help in lowering and maintaining glucose levels, fight bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the body, thereby, keeping your heart healthy.

Peanut butter

For a filling breakfast, you can always go for a tablespoon of natural peanut butter paired with whole grain toast. Natural peanut butter and peanuts are also low glycemic index (GI) foods. This means that they have a lower effect on blood sugar levels.

Make you water flavoured

Consume water infused with fruits and vegetables. This way, you will be consuming more water. You can cut slices of lemon or cucumber and add them in your water bottle or make ice cubes with some flavours or you can even add any slice of vegetable to make your water flavoured.

Green Tea

Instead of taking caffeine, you can opt for green tea as it helps prevent overeating thereby, stabilises blood sugar levels and helps in weight loss.

Greek yogurt and berries

A good amount of protein should be included in your diet for balancing meal. Greek yogurt gives you a protein packed way to help control your hunger and blood sugar as it contains fewer carbohydrates compared to normal yogurt. You can make a smoothie from Greek yogurt or pair it up with your lunch or dinner. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all low in sugar and high in fibre. They are also low on glycemic index and are considered to be superfoods for diabetics.

Eat a lot of greens

While boiled vegetables are recommended for people with high cholesterol and sugar level, you can add a twist to it and make it stir fry vegetables or steamed vegetables. Make your lunch and dinner plate colourful by including spinach, vegetables such as bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, lettuce, baby corns, broccoli, beans zucchini, sprouts, and onions. You can eat stir fry vegetables or steamed ones for maintaining the nutrients in it.

Say bye to unhealthy oil

It’s time to welcome healthy cooking, use extra virgin olive oil or diabetes friendly oil which is rich in mono unsaturated fats. These oils helps in lowering the bad cholesterol levels which is essential to reduce the risk of experiencing a heart attack and stroke.

Consultant Internal Medicine and Diabetologist, Fortis Hospitals, Nagarbhavi