Home Cities Bengaluru

Footpath-riding cases on rise in Bengaluru

Regardless of citizens trying to curb two-wheeler users from riding on footpaths, the number of incidents are still quite high.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Urban experts tell City Express that the only way to curb this menace is by enforcing stricter laws and penalties | EPS

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Regardless of citizens trying to curb two-wheeler users from riding on footpaths, the number of incidents are still quite high. This, despite former Traffic Commissioner R Hithendra informing all DCPs to ensure the menace is stopped. However, this year, the number of violations has increased by over 2,000 cases. Experts speak to City Express on how to tackle the menace.

V Ravichandar, urban expert, says that the violation should come under the Criminal Act and not under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“This violation is an intent to murder, especially because footpaths are solely meant to used by pedestrians alone. The license must be suspended for a minimum of five years to prevent these violations,” he says, adding that a zero tolerance policy is necessary in this case.

Ravichandar says the pitiful condition of footpaths is also an issue.

“In Australia, there is a point-based system for traffic violations. If you cross the required number, licences are suspended. Here, when I had personally complained to the traffic police, they would either say there is not enough manpower or that the violators do not listen to them,” he says, adding that the actual numbers must be higher than the data provided by the Traffic Management Centre.

Traffic expert MN Shreehari also shares a similar view on the issue. “Self-discipline is important here. People do not have the patience to wait because of traffic jams, and hence, use the footpaths. Now that TenderSURE roads have come up, barricades for footpaths will ensure that the violators do not enter where pedestrians walk through,” he says. When asked about tackling the issue, Shreehari explains that the vehicles need to be seized for violators to understand the intensity of their actions. “Motorists must understand that their place is on the road,” he says.

While some experts add that strict law enforcement is needed, Kathyayini Chamraj, urban expert, says, “I understand that riders want to reach their destination faster. Footpaths that have been done up well is aiding them. But according to the National Urban Transport Policy, there needs to be a segregation among different vehicles, which is not done. There should be separate lanes for two-wheelers and four-wheelers so everyone can move easily,” she says.

Additional Traffic Commissioner, P Harishekaran, says he agrees that laws should be more stringent. “It is a violation when vehicles use footpaths. We have been collecting fines for that.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
footpaths twowheelers on footpaths Bengaluru footpaths pedestrians Bengaluru pedestrians

Comments(6)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ram
    I personally do not have a two-wheeler and got rid of it due to bad roads causing back-aches. But
    14 days ago reply

  • sunil
    where else will they drive
    15 days ago reply

  • Sowmya Ayyar
    I am glad you noted that it's an intent to murder. I feel that the BBMP has an intent to murder or maim its residents by creating terrible road infrastructure
    15 days ago reply

  • SURESH G R
    Why only vehicles
    15 days ago reply

  • Rakesh
    First classify what is road and what is footpath in Bangalore. Is there any road left in bangalore to drive a cycle also. Police make only rules and no infrastructure to support it. First collaborate with BBMP and make enough infrastructure.
    15 days ago reply

  • Dr B S Sudhindra
    Common sense is uncommon...failure at school edu level... parenting failure?
    15 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp