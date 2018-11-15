Gender queer children still not visible in Bengaluru

Suraksha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Decriminalising homosexuality gave respite to queer adults in the country, but gender non-conforming children are still not recognised. They continue to struggle with their gender and are subject to bullying in schools for their behaviour being too ‘girlish’ when they are boys or ‘boyish’ when girls.

There isn’t a single university student enrolled under the ‘others’ or third sex category in the city despite the provision being made nearly five years ago. Probably because most drop out of school because of the stigma. Even pre-university colleges which made the ‘others’ section available on admission forms this year do not have any such students.

Olga Aaron, a transwoman hailing from Tamil Nadu and founder of BRAVOH (Bringing Adequate Values of Humanity) movement has been working with civil society members for the past 15 years for gender non-conforming children. “After the SC verdict in 2014 recognised transgenders as the third gender, there was some relief for adults but what about children? Kids are blackmailed. Parents think it is the child’s fault but fail to understand it is natural. There is no law to protect them from abuse,” she said.

Only a few NGOs work for minors who are psychologically crushed when they are taunted and nagged everyday to conform to their gender at birth.