Human trafficking: 15 women rescued by CCB, Udupi man arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old man was arrested by sleuths of the women and narcotics squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on charges of human trafficking. As many as 15 women, who were illegally detained, were rescued.

Praveen Shetty, a native of Udupi, residing in Paapareddypalya in Nagarabhavi, has been the arrested.

Police said they got information that some women were illegally detained at a house in RR Layout of Nagadevanahalli. Based on the tip-off, the police raided the house on Saturday and found 15 women from other states. After they were rescued, they informed the CCB team about Shetty, who had brought them to the city.

“Shetty promised them jobs as women bartenders and brought to the city several months ago. But they were not given any work nor were they allowed to step out of the house. Based on their information, Shetty was arrested. Of the rescued women, three each hailed from Delhi and Punjab, four each from Mumbai and Rajashtan, and one from Uttar Pradesh,” the police added.