PIL seeks action against erring Karnataka officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday sought the state government’s response on a PIL seeking directions for prescribing punishments to officials and engineers of municipal corporations across state responsible for unauthorised constructions and encroachments.

The petition sought punishment under Section 321-B of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, for officials and engineers of municipal corporations across Karnataka, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha sought a response from the state after hearing a petition filed by city based advocate S Umapathi. Further hearing will be held on November 28.