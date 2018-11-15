PIL seeks action against erring Karnataka officials
The PIL sought directions for prescribing punishments to officials and engineers of municipal corporations across state responsible for unauthorised constructions and encroachments.
Published: 15th November 2018 07:52 AM
BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday sought the state government’s response on a PIL seeking directions for prescribing punishments to officials and engineers of municipal corporations across state responsible for unauthorised constructions and encroachments.
The petition sought punishment under Section 321-B of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, for officials and engineers of municipal corporations across Karnataka, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha sought a response from the state after hearing a petition filed by city based advocate S Umapathi. Further hearing will be held on November 28.