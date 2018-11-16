Home Cities Bengaluru

Farmer makes hay with Gir bull

The Rs 24 lakh that a dairy owner from Kodihalli spent on buying a Gir bull from Gujarat last year is giving him huge returns now.

Gir bull is a desi breed, is easy to take care of, and has higher resistance to disease, according to Yatish Kumar N K, who is the only person from Karnataka to own this bull | Pushkar V

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

Yatish, who hails from Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district, is the only person in Karnataka to have this bull.

Visitors play with a rabbit at the annual Krishi
Mela at GKVK campus in Bengaluru on
Thursday

He purchased it from Bhavnagar in Gujarat last year. “This bull is one of the rarest breed, and hardly a few people own it. I transported it in a truck bigger than those that carry cars,’’ he said. Yatish got to know about the Gir bull through the internet. “We later went to Rajasthan and Gujarat in search of this bull and finally zeroed in on Bhavnagar. Before purchasing it, we made sure to check its breed and heritage,’’ he added. 

It’s a desi breed, is easy to take care of, and has higher resistance to disease, according to Yatish. “Any local cow can be inseminated with its semen to give birth, and produce 16-20 litres of milk per day. The cow milk produced is of A2 category, and not the regular A1 category, and it has more protein, along with being easy to digest,’’ he said. This milk can cost up to Rs 100 per litre.

Yatish spends around Rs  20,000 per month on the bull’s upkeep. “It eats 15 kg fodder and 50 kg of grass per day,’’ he said. A vet  visits him once a week. 

