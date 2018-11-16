Farmer makes hay with Gir bull

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rs 24 lakh that a dairy owner from Kodihalli spent on buying a Gir bull from Gujarat last year is giving him huge returns now. The semen of the seven-year-old bull is being sold for Rs 1,200 per batch. Yatish Kumar N K, a farmer who owns a dairy, has sold over 700 such batches in the last eight months.

Yatish, who hails from Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district, is the only person in Karnataka to have this bull.

He purchased it from Bhavnagar in Gujarat last year. “This bull is one of the rarest breed, and hardly a few people own it. I transported it in a truck bigger than those that carry cars,’’ he said. Yatish got to know about the Gir bull through the internet. “We later went to Rajasthan and Gujarat in search of this bull and finally zeroed in on Bhavnagar. Before purchasing it, we made sure to check its breed and heritage,’’ he added.

It’s a desi breed, is easy to take care of, and has higher resistance to disease, according to Yatish. “Any local cow can be inseminated with its semen to give birth, and produce 16-20 litres of milk per day. The cow milk produced is of A2 category, and not the regular A1 category, and it has more protein, along with being easy to digest,’’ he said. This milk can cost up to Rs 100 per litre.

Yatish spends around Rs 20,000 per month on the bull’s upkeep. “It eats 15 kg fodder and 50 kg of grass per day,’’ he said. A vet visits him once a week.