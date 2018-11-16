Home Cities Bengaluru

Marijuana speech: CCB sleuths issue notice to Paramahamsa Nithyananda

It is said that CCB officials received a complaint from the public that Nithyananda is promoting the use of marijuana by saying that it helps in meditation. People demanded that CCB take action.

Published: 16th November 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

paramahamsa_nityananda_website

Paramahamsa Nithyananda (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch sleuths have issued a notice to self-styled godman Paramahamsa Nithyananda after his recent speech about marijuana in a viral video on local news channels on Wednesday. It is said that CCB officials received a complaint from the public that Nithyananda is promoting the use of marijuana by saying that it helps in meditation. People demanded that CCB take action.

A senior police officer said, “CCB has asked the Bidadi police to look into the matter as the ashram falls under Bidadi police station limits and once they submit a report we will take further action”.

Meanwhile, an officer from Bidadi police station said, “Nithyananda has been out of the state for four months on account of Chaturmasa. Recently, CID officials had come to his ashram to talk to him about a case but they were not able to contact him. We are not aware of his speech and are yet to receive any instructions from the CCB.”  

‘How addictions work’

In his speech ‘How Addictions Work’ Nithyananda said, “Actually, alcohol only becomes an addiction. Marijuana never becomes an addiction because it is a herb. In my life, I have not seen an addiction pattern developed by marijuana. Let me say, I am not supporting marijuana, let me be clear. I have not taken and I am not saying that all of you should use marijuana”.

Rapper gets rapped

It may be recalled that in August this year, Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty was in the dock after CCB officials had issued a notice to him accusing him of promoting marijuana in his new song and he had written an apology letter to CCB after appearing before them. Shetty’s new song, was launched in July and went viral on social media. He was asked to appear before the police but he did not reply to the first notice. However, a day later he came to the CCB office and clarified by writing an apology letter. As marijuana is a banned drug and Shetty has a huge fan base, it amounts to violations of NDPS Act. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paramahamsa Nithyananda godman marijuana viral video Central Crime Branch godman booked

Comments(10)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dr.Deborah Chance
    This is pure stupidity. It is obvious from the video that he is not encouraging people to use marijuana. He clearly states that he has never used it and that he does not encourage it’s use this is an obvious ploy by the CCD and the TV station to raise ratings! India please wake up to the criminality of your media/legal system nexus
    10 days ago reply

  • Viswateja
    He is really doing great work.. It's not fair to persecute him like this by stupid Indian media Suvarna TV..
    10 days ago reply

  • Ganesh
    How do we even know wether thier complaint is real or just some bullshit cooked up by the CCB because they've been paid off by Suvarna?
    10 days ago reply

    • Dr.Deborah Chance
      Well duh?!! It’s pretty obvious that this is a set up? How can a TV station get away with such criminality? And the CCB?? What a farce!! Shame on the Indian people tolerating such criminallity!!
      9 days ago reply

  • tan
    In his speech ‘How Addictions Work’ Nithyananda said
    11 days ago reply

  • Dinesh
    He is clearly saying He does not use and is not in any way encouraging the use of marijuana - then what kind of stupidity is this? Who are the people complaining? And why is CID / CCB taking up such nonsensical cases? What is the real motivation to be targeting Swami Nithyananda?
    13 days ago reply

    • megha sharma
      Certainly as he is a dynamic force in bringing back the glory of Hinduism which is quite evident now to atheist terrorists they need false baseless ground which they think they could use to frame him but they forget people of this country carry the wisdom and DNA of Manu and we thoroughly understand their filthy strategy which is now backfiring them.HIs Divine Holiness Paramahamsa Sri Nithyananda Swamiji is the need of the hour of humanity. If this harassment does not stop the extortionist forces have to pay a heavy price for their stupidity so clearly he is mentioning he does not encourage Marijuana.Please refer to Nithyananda youtube for more videos of Swamiji on vegetarian lifestyle how he just does not support the use of allopathy drugs rather promoting the science of self healing .
      8 days ago reply

    • megha sharma
      rightly pointed
      8 days ago reply

    • Kumar
      Yes well said
      11 days ago reply

  • Sanjay Vekaria
    Hmmm... headline says “CCB officials received a complaint from the public that Nithyananda is promoting the use of marijuana“
    14 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp